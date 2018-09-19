Richa Chadha's Love Sonia Inspires a Bombay Local to Donate Rs 8 Lakh to Help Trafficked Girls

Richa Chadha has been flying high after her role in Love Sonia has been receiving innumerable praise and love. The actress who plays a sex worker has been receiving love from fans and critics alike about her role in the Tabrez Noorani directorial venture that delves into the heart breaking life of the global flesh trade.One such message that caught Richa’s eye and captured her heart was from a friend, Priyanka Halli who is the Chief Medical Officer of an organisation which helps children rescued from trafficking. They raise funds or the case of rehabilitation of such children and help rescue efforts. She expressed her gratitude to Richa to help spread awareness through films like Love Sonia, because after watching the film, a firm in Mumbai made a generous donation of Rs 8 Lakh to the organisation to help them in their efforts.Richa said, "This is reason we do what we do as actors. A lot of press asked me why I agreed to do a supporting role in a film. But after my friend who helps raise finds for trafficked girls and women, it made me realise that its sometimes compassion that drives us as artists."Priyanka Halli, the Chief Medical Officer of EmancipAction and friend of Richa's, said, "Noorani’s “Love Sonia” is a painfully realistic portrayal of one girl’s story. But there are more than a million stories of children trafficked into, out of and through our country for sexual exploitation. As an organization that seeks to protect and heal children who have faced such horrors, EmancipAction is unable to share the stories of the girls we work with - and thus, raising the support necessary to help them heal and transform their lives can be difficult. We are grateful to the team of Love Sonia for compelling others to join the fight against child sex trafficking."