An initiative by &
1-min read

Richa Chadha's Response When Asked If She and Kangana Ranaut Got Along Well on Panga Sets

At the press conference of Panga, Richa Chadha was asked about her experience working with film's lead Kangana Ranaut, who has a reputation for not getting along with a number of actors.

Shrishti Negi
Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:21 PM IST

Updated:January 24, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
In Bollywood, it is often said that when female actors work together, tensions and insecurities run high. Needless to say, such talks tend to stereotype the actresses as envious of and competitive with each other.

At the press conference of director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, Richa Chadha was asked about her experience working with film's lead Kangana Ranaut, who has a reputation for not getting along with a number of actors.

To which, Richa said, "In this industry it's an old assumption that when two actresses work together in a film, there are bound to be catfights. I will say that it's not necessary that you'll make good friends on every project but you're always civil and cordial enough to work with people and move on and have a pleasant experience."

Richa also revealed that even though her decision of signing on the movie was questioned by a couple of people, she thought her character was quite interesting.

"I really enjoyed working on this movie because we learned a new sport for which we underwent a lot of training. I wanted to work with Ashwiny ma'am, because in a very short span of time, she has established her own style in Bollywood which is very respected. Apart from that, I respect the whole cast of Panga. So, I thought I should sign on this project. However, a lot of people told me, 'Why do you want to do the film when Kangana is already in the lead?' But I thought my character was interesting," Richa said.

Panga tells the story of a retired national-level Kabaddi player Jaya Nigam (Kangana) who is now a happy mother, wife and railway employee living in Bhopal. What happens when she plans to make a comeback while balancing her personal life forms the crux of the movie. Richa plays an outspoken Kabaddi coach, Meenu.

The film, also featuring Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, hits the screens today.

