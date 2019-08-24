Richard Attenborough appeared in dozens of films since the 1940s after starting his career on stage. He began his career in films in 1942. In 1949, he was voted as the sixth most popular British actors at the box office by exhibitors. He joined the Royal Air Force during the World War II and served in the film unit. He moved to directing after the late 1970s and bagged eight Oscars for the film Gandhi. He was often known as 'Dickie' and was made a Knight Bachelor in 1976. Richard Attenborough died on August 24, 2014 just five days shy of his 91st birthday.

On Richard Attenborough fifth death anniversary, here is looking at 5 of his best movies:

The Great Escape (1963)

The American epic war film starred Richard Attenborough, Steve McQueen, James Garner and also featured James Donald, Charles Bronson, Donald Pleasence, James Coburn and Hannes Messemer. The film is based on Paul Brickhill's non-fiction book of the same name. This was the first film that brought Richard Attenboroug to common notice in the United States. Richard Attenborough played the role of Squadron Leader Roger Bartlett RAF was based on Roger Bushell who was the mastermind of the real Great Escape.

10 Rillington Place (1971)

Directed by Richard Fleischer, the British crime drama starred Richard Attendborough, John Hurt and Judy Geeson. The film was adapted by Clive Exton book Ten Rillington Place by Ludovic Kennedy. In the movie, Richard Attenborough played the role of British serial killer John Christie.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The sci-fi adventure film directed by Steven Spielberg and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R Molen is the first installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. The film is based on the 1990 novel of the same name by Michael Crichton. In the film about dinosaurs Richard Attenborough played the role of John Hammond, an industrialist whose bio-engineering company, InGen, who created a theme park that features cloned dinosaurs and prehistoric plants, called Jurassic Park, on Isla Nublar, a Costa Rican island.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Les Mayfield, the American Christmas fantasy film starred Richard Attenborough, Mara Wilson, Elizabeth Perkins and Dylan McDermott. Richard Attenborough played the role of Kris Kringle, said to be the real Santa Clause.

Gandhi (1982)

Based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the film was produced and directed by Richard Attenborough and stars Ben Kingsley in the titular role. The British-Indian co-production film covered Gandhi's life from the point he was thrown off a train in South African train for boarding a white-only compartment and concluded with his assassination and funeral in 1984. The film was nominated for Academy Awards in 11 categories.

