Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef Welcome Fourth Child, See Adorable Pic

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their fourth child on Wednesday, October 30. The Latin singer shared the news with his fans with a picture of their little bundle of joy Renn Martin-Yosef on Instagram. Posting an adorable picture, the 47-year-old singer wrote,"Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido." The English translation of this phrase is "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

In the picture, one can see the infant resting on Martin 's arms as the couple pose for the shutter box with a wide smile on their face.

Martin and Yosef are proud parents of twins Valentino and Matteo and their daughter Lucia.

Martin had announced that he and Yosef are expecting their fourth child at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September. "I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting!I love big families,” he said.

Martin also spoke about his family and his husband. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you,” he added.

