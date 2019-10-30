Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef Welcome Fourth Child, See Adorable Pic

Ricky Martin had announced that he and Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 30, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef Welcome Fourth Child, See Adorable Pic
Image: Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef/Instagram

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef welcomed their fourth child on Wednesday, October 30. The Latin singer shared the news with his fans with a picture of their little bundle of joy Renn Martin-Yosef on Instagram. Posting an adorable picture, the 47-year-old singer wrote,"Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido." The English translation of this phrase is "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born.”

In the picture, one can see the infant resting on Martin 's arms as the couple pose for the shutter box with a wide smile on their face.

View this post on Instagram

Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido. #elbebéhanacido

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Martin and Yosef are proud parents of twins Valentino and Matteo and their daughter Lucia.

Martin had announced that he and Yosef are expecting their fourth child at the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in September. "I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting!I love big families,” he said.

Martin also spoke about his family and his husband. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you,” he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram