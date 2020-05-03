Riddhima Kapoor Arrives in Mumbai to Join Her Family After Rishi Kapoor's Demise, See Pics

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world on April 30. While Rishi's wife and son, Neetu and Ranbir, were by his side during his last rites, Riddhima had to travel all the way from New Delhi after learning of her father's sudden demise. She travelled in a car after obtaining a movement pass from Delhi police and has finally arrived in Mumbai to be with grieving Neetu, Ranbir and her extended family. Riddhima's daughter Samara also made the journey with her mother.

"Papa I love you I will always love you-RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you every day I will miss your FaceTime calls every day," Riddhima wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with her father upon hearing the news of his sudden demise.

"I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever," she concluded with a heart and distraught emoji.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

