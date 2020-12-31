Riddhima Kapoor Posts Selfie with Alia Bhatt and Mom Neetu Kapoor at Ranthambore Resort

Amid wild and unsubstantiated rumours of an engagement between Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the actor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday shared a selfie with Alia on social media. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also features in the selfie.

Riddhima shared the picture on her verified Instagram account story.

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen are also currently at the exotic resort Aman-i-khas, near Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, where Alia and Ranbir arrived to usher in 2021.

Previously, Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie with Ranbir and Ranveer Singh which went viral. The selfie marked as a confirmation that Ranveer and Deepika had joined their co-actors to ring in 2021 together.

Although rumour mills have been abuzz with talks of a possible engagement between Alia and Ranbir during their stay in Rajasthan, neither star nor their families have officially confirmed any such report.

In fact, veteran actor and Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor denied the reports. Talking to Indian Express, he said, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

The rumours circulated like wildfire as recently, Ranbir Kapoor opened up in an interview, about his personal life and reports surrounding his impending wedding to Alia Bhatt saying that the deal would’ve been "sealed" had the "pandemic not hit our lives". "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.