Riddhima Kapoor Refutes Rumours That Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Have Tested Positive for Covid-19

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, refuted a viral tweet that said Neetu and brother Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for Covid-19 after Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda attended Neetu Kapoor's 62nd birthday party held recently.

The tweet surfaced after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that they have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The tweet read, "Confirmed: #RanbirKapoor #NeetuKapoor #KaranJohar also test Positive for Covid-19. #AgastyaNanda, Grandson of #AmitabhBachchan attended Birthday party hosted by #RiddhimaKapoor."

Sharing this screenshot, Riddhima wrote, “Attention seeking ??? Least verify/ clarify ! We are fit We are good ! Stop spreading rumours ! #lunatics.”

Photo journalist Viral Bhayani commented on Riddhima's post that his name was also involved in the hoax. "I even got a screenshot which shows he called me. I dont know him, this must be investigated." Another fan commented, "“Take legal action against them this will teach them.”

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter urging people who were in contactwith him for the last 10 days to test themselves. Abhishek too tweeted that the actors have mild symptoms and are in touch with BMC.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The actors have been admitted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai.



