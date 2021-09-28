Riddhima Kapoor Sahani's Birthday Greeting for 'Rockstar' Brother Ranbir Kapoor Features Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has received the most special birthday wish from his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who took to her Instagram account to share a priceless throwback photo with him and their mother Neetu Kapoor. The picture also features Ranbir’s girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt and Riddhima’s daughter Samara Sahni. The family looks all smiles as they pose for the picture.

Sharing the throwback photo, Riddhima wrote, “To my ‘rockstar’ bro -Here’s wishing you a very happy b’day!!!!! We love you so much. #youngerbutwiser."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Are Getting Married This Year? Lara Dutta Has the Answer

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently stepped out of her home to visit her future house with Ranbir in Mumbai’s Pali. The actress was seen supervising their under-construction home in the city. Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir were spotted house-hunting around the city. They landed on a property in Bandra where they will be making their dream bungalow. The house will be named ‘Krishna Raj Bungalow.’ Last month, Alia and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor were seen inspecting the construction of the house.

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Searching for Wedding Venues?

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for quite a few years now. It has been heavily reported that the couple are planning to get married. In an interview from last year, Ranbir had said that the deal would’ve been “sealed" had the “pandemic not hit our lives". “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here