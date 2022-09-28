Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Has Special Birthday Wish for Brother Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor received the most heartfelt birthday greeting from his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima celebrated Ranbir’s 40th birthday by sharing photos from his wedding ceremony. Along with the pictures, Riddhima penned a sweet birthday wish for her dear little brother.

In the first picture shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen enjoying his wedding festivities, holding a photo frame of his father Rishi Kapoor in his hand. Along with the picture, Riddhima also wrote, “Happy happiest bday baby bro”.

Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a battle with leukaemia. Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt two years later, in April 2022.

In the second picture, Riddhima Kapoor shared a family portrait from the wedding that includes Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Bharat SahniRidhhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote, “we love you so much”. Take a look at the birthday post below.

Ranbir Kapoor, who turned a year older today, hosted a pre-birthday bash at his residence. The birthday bash saw many celebs in attendance such as his mom Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Luv Ranjan, Rohit Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, and Arti Shetty.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima also shared a picture with the birthday boy on the occasion of his birthday eve. In the picture, the duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. She captioned the pic, “birthday ever”.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. The film has been garnering praise and numbers at the box office. Ranbir will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled project alongside Shraddha Kapoor and also Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.

