1-MIN READ

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Missed Dad Rishi Kapoor’s Cremation but Continues Her Drive Home

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Missed Dad Rishi Kapoor's Cremation but Continues Her Drive Home

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were performed Thursday afternoon. The veteran’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, who was residing in Delhi with her husband and children, secured a movement pass to travel to Mumbai.

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s last rites were performed on Thursday afternoon. The veteran’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor, who was residing in Delhi with her husband and children, secured a movement pass to travel to Mumbai.

With no trains and flights available amid the nationwide lockdown, Riddhima had to travel by road. She shared few uploads on her Instagram story, in the last of which, she wrote for her mother Neetu Kapoor, “Driving home ma. Enroute Mumbai (sic.)”

In her earlier stories, Riddhima shared a few moments with her late father missing him dearly. She wrote, “I miss you already. Come back na Papa”

Riddhima called her dad a warrior and bid goodbye to him in a social media post.

She wrote, “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever (sic.)”

Actor Rishi Kapoor left to his heavenly abode after a prolonged battle with cancer on April 30, morning. His actor son, Ranbir performed the last rites at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Crematorium.

Due to the strict government restrictions imposed for the prevention of the ongoing pandemic, many people were unable to attend the actor’s last journey. However, Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Ambani were present to pay respects.

