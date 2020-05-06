MOVIES

Reunited With His Favourite Person: Riddhima Posts Throwback Pic Of Rishi Kapoor With Krishna Raj

Reunited With His Favourite Person: Riddhima Posts Throwback Pic Of Rishi Kapoor With Krishna Raj

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on the morning of April 30. Just the night before, Riddhima was granted permission to drive to Mumbai from Delhi. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 9:12 AM IST
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who couldn't attend the veteran actor's funeral, just cannot stop revisiting throwback memories, some of which she's also sharing on her Instagram stories.

Riddhima has now shared two black-and-white pictures on her IG stories. While one of the photos features Rishi with Neetu Kapoor during their wedding celebrations, another is with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor.

The candid wedding picture shows Rishi in a suit, with his bride Neetu Kapoor, who is wearing a heavy sari with a veil on her head. In another picture, we see Rishi holding his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s hand as if asking her for a dance. She captioned the particular picture as: “Reunited with his most favourite person.”

Riddhima, who watched the funeral over a FaceTime session with Alia Bhatt, had earlier written she couldn't say a "final goodbye" to her father on her Instagram story. Later, she posted a photo of Rishi to say "Legends live forever... miss you." Riddhima also shared a bunch of childhood memories featuring herself and her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor as pint-sized versions. In one of the photos posted by Riddhima, Rishi Kapoor features with his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor, who died in October 2018.

Rishi Kapoor died in Mumbai on the morning of April 30. Just the night before, Riddhima was granted permission to drive to Mumbai from Delhi. Riddhima is a jewellery designer and lives with her husband and daughter in Delhi.

On Sunday, she immersed her father's ashes in Mumbai's Banganga along with brother Ranbir and mom Neetu.

On the day of Rishi Kapoor's death, Riddhima shared an emotional post on her Instagram. "I miss you already, come back na, Papa" and "Wish I could be there to say goodbye to you, Papa," she wrote.

