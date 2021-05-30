Was Getting a Lot of Film Offers While Studying in London, Says Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Veteran actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni opened up about getting film offers from Bollywood when she was 16 or 17. Riddhima, who was studying in London that time, went on to study fashion designing and is now a jewellery designer.

Talking to Times of India, she said, “When I was in London, I was getting a lot of film offers but I don’t think I ever thought of it. Not that I even had a discussion about it with my family. I came back from London and got married. When I was studying, I remember my mother would tell me about the film offers coming my way and I’d wonder what to make of them because I was only 16-17 at the time."

Riddhima was also asked what her alternate career would be if she was not a jewellery designer. Riddhima said that she would either be a yoga teacher or a chef. She also said that she often makes different cuisines for her husband and daughter and had taken a cooking class in Mumbai before her marriage. Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and they have a daughter named Samara. Apart from her jewellery line, she also has a clothing line for kids called Sam and Friends, named after her daughter.

Meanwhile, Riddhima’s father Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after a two year-long battle with cancer. Her mother, actress Neetu Kapoor will make her acting comeback with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

