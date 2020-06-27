Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Treasures Old Times as She Shares Childhood Pic with Rishi, Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is treasuring her old memories. On Saturday morning, she shared a childhood picture, posing along with her mom and dad, Bollywood actors Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima shared the throwback picture with a heart-eyed emoji. While Neetu looks fluffy with white flowers on her hair, Rishi is all smiles as he dons a bearded look. The baby girl can be seen playing with something, with her eyes closed.

Ever since the loss of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in April this year, their family has been living on for memories, cherishing the good old times. On Father’s Day, Riddhima shared a picture of the famous Bollywood Jodi, along with a note, “Happy Father’s Day papa! I miss you love you always!”

Rishi passed away on April 30 due to leukemia. Riddhima, who was in Delhi at that time, took special permission from Delhi Police to travel to Mumbai to be with her family.

