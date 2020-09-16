Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Birthday Gift has Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Grooving to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni rang in her 40th birthday on September 15. Her birthday bash was a close-knit affair and the visuals have been going viral across social media platforms. However, the most special part of the day was Riddhima’s birthday present that was a custom-curated performance by her family and friends with sheer love. The special video opens with her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt grooving to the popular dance number 'Aap Jaisa Koi'.

The aforementioned video also features Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni, cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain with Anisa Malhotra. Riddhima's designer friends Surily Goel and Manish Malhotra were also a part of the clip. Riddhima’s loved ones got together virtually and danced their hearts out to the track to make her day special. The video kickstarts with a text that reads, "Happy birthday Riddhima”

Here is a snippet of the video:

Riddhima is a Delhi-based jewellery designer and is the elder daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor. Since her father’s demise, Riddhima has been in Mumbai along with her daughter Samaira to be with her family. For Riddhima's birthday gathering, cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor made their presence felt.

Here are few pictures from the bash:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be co-stars in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The first of the fantasy film trilogy also has Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Alia was last seen in her father, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 which released on Hotstar. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biographical drama, Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR to look forward to.

On the other hand, Ranbir is busy wrapping up work for his next, Shamshera co-starring Sanjay Dutt. He also has yet untitled action thriller directed by Luv Ranjan in his kitty.