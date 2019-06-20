Riddhima Kapoor Shares Adorable Family Picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Daughter Samara

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni surprised her Instagram followers by posting a picture with parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and daughter Samara. She captioned the Instagram post as,"Famjam #nycdiaries #happydaysonly #nolookingbacknow."

Rishi Kapoor who is now cancer-free, took to twitter last September to inform his followers that he is going to USA for some medical treatment. However he didn't specify any disease during that time. He wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years plus of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

It was only after Filmmaker Rahul Rawail took to social media to announce that veteran actor is cancer- free, that people got to know what the illness was. Rishi Kapoor also opened about his illness a while ago in an interview with Deccan Chronicles. He talked about his battle with cancer and how Neetu was the support he needed for recovery.

"Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned,” Rishi said in a statement. He even told that his illness has brought his kids closer to him. "My kids Ranbir and Riddhima have really shouldered my problems,” he said.

Various personalities from film industry like Sonali Bendre, Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra visited Rishi Kapoor in New York from time to time. Now, as per latest reports, the actor is all set to return home soon by end of August. He confirmed to Mumbai Mirror by saying "Yes, I am trying to return by August-end, depending on what the doctors say. I have recovered well and I am feeling good. Must be 100 percent fit by the time I am back"

The actor’s last release was Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. Based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, the movie also featured Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

