Riddhima Kapoor Wishes Brother Ranbir Kapoor a Happy Rakhi with Sun-kissed Selfie, See Pic

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Ridhhima Kapoor Sahani has wished her actor brother Ranbir Kapoor a 'happy rakhi'. Cherishing their bond, Riddhima took to Instagram to share an adorable sun-kissed selfie with her brother.

"Happy Rakhi love you." she captioned the post.

In the Instagram story section, she also posted a collage of photos in which she is seen posing with her brothers including Ranbir, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda and others.

Recently, talking about her bond with Ranbir during a question-answer session Riddhima hosted for fans on Instagram, a user asked: "Do you and Ranbir fight with each other even at this age?

In response to this, she said," all the time."

Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni Fight 'All the Time' with Each Other Even at This Age

Meanwhile, Riddhima is currently spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai. She reached here a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently prepping up for Brahamastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will see his paired opposite Alia Bhatt. The upcoming sci-fi film is the first part of the planned trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie, as of now, is set to hit the theatres on December 4, this year.

He will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' Shamshera. The film is set in the 1800s where a ‘dacoit’ tribe fights for their rights from the British conquerors. In the movie, Ranbir is seen in the role of Shamshera, a dacoit leader, and fights the antagonist of the film played by Sanjay Dutt.