Riddhima Misses Dad Rishi Kapoor During Diwali Celebrations, Shares Throwback Pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has uploaded a picture from Diwali celebrations last year to share how much she misses her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor, during the festival this year. In the image, we see the late Rishi Kapoor posing with wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima. All of them are dressed in ethnic wear. "Miss you papa #lastyearmemories #diwali2019," Riddhima captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year. He had been battling leukemia for almost two years. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor has resumed shooting. A day ago, she shared that she is a part of the film, "Jug Jug Jeeyo ", co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli. Neetu is returning to work, almost seven months after the death of actor Rishi Kapoor. She shared a picture with her co-actors from Jug Jug Jeeyo -- Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli -- on Instagram, as they left for the shoot location together on a private jet.

After his death, Neetu got support from her children and friends. She often shares Instagram posts dedicated to Rishi.