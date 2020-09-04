MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Riddhima and Bharat Sahni Remember Rishi Kapoor on Birth Anniversary, Share Throwback Pics

Rishi, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor and husband Bharat Sahni remembered late Rishi Kapoor on the occasion on what would have been his 68th birthday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: September 4, 2020, 7:17 AM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary as she remembered her late father. Riddhima shared some throwback pictures with her father that are priceless and a reminder of how Chintu ji smiled from ear to ear when he was around his family.

"Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today! I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday (sic)," wrote Riddhima sharing pictures of herself, her mom Neetu Kapoor and dad.

Rishi's son-in-law Bharat Sahni also posted a note and shared a throwback picture on the late actor's birth anniversary, writing, "We miss you."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.

