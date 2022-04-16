Riddhima Sahni Posts Priceless Pic of Kapoors, Bhatts from Ranbir-Alia Wedding, Says 'Missed My Dad'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on Thursday, April 14, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and friends. While Alia herself shared the first pictures from the wedding on her Instagram account, more photographs soon surfaced on the internet, thanks to their family members.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to her Instagram account and shared a priceless pic of the Kapoors and the Bhatts posing with the newlyweds. In the photo, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima and her husband Bharat are posing with Ranbir and Alia. Sharing the pic, Riddhima wrote: “Family. Missed my dad so much."

Soni Razdan also shared a beautiful family photo that featured Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Soni Razdan’s sister Tina Razdan Hertzke. While sharing the photo, Soni wrote, “This is Us!"

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor after the wedding in an Instagram post, writing that his dream has finally been fulfilled.

“This is dedicated to kapoor Saab (red heart emoji). your wish has been fulfilled," Neetu wrote alongside a picture of herself and Ranbir from the latter’s wedding day, adding an evil eye amulet emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

Ranbir and Alia started dating in 2017 when they began working together on Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, which is scheduled for a release in September this year. Ranbir confessed that he was dating Alia during an interview with GQ in May 2018. Around the same time. Ranbir and Alia made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception.

