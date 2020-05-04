MOVIES

Riddhima Shares Throwback Pic of Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Shares Throwback Pic of Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has shared a throwback family photograph on Instagram.

  • IANS
  Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has shared a throwback family photograph on Instagram. In the picture, Rishi and Neetu Singh can be seen twinning in white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Neetu can be seen holding little Ranbir Kapoor while Riddhima is smiling at the camera.

Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback photograph of Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir

Riddhima arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor. She did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites.

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

