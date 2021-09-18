Ridhi Dogra Reacts After Ex-Husband Raqesh Bapat Declares Love for Shamita Shetty, Says 'It's His Personal Space'

The digital version of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT has seen some romantic bonds forming between the housemates despite the daily fights and disagreements. One of the connections that have become most popular and loved is Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Recently, the Tum Bin actor expressed his feelings for Shamita leaving everyone in awe. Now, his ex-wife, actress Ridhi Dogra has opened up on their newly formed bond. She says that it is Raqesh’s personal space and she is happy if he is happy.

In an interview with a leading daily, Ridhi said, “He is the kind of person that you are seeing on the show. If there are more than two people, it’s a crowd for him. He doesn’t like to scream and shout to say what he wants to, instead he talks to people that he is comfortable with and trusts. On the other hand, Nishant is playing really well and he is also a friend of mine. I know he wanted to be part of this show and he is doing an excellent job. He is entertaining so well and I feel that I am watching my friends’ show with Nishant, Raqesh and earlier Ridhima being a part of it."

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra got divorced in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

