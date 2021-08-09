CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ridhi Dogra Supports Ex-husband Raqesh Bapat on Bigg Boss OTT Entry

After almost eight years of marriage, Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat got divorced in 2019. Raqesh is now a participant on Bigg Boss OTT.

Actor Raqesh Bapat was one of the participants introduced by Karan Johar on Bigg Boss OTT grand premiere night on Sunday. He made a connection with Shamita Shetty and they entered the house with eleven other participants. On Raqesh’s entry in the house, his ex wife Ridhi Dogra extended support to him. She took to social media to post Raqesh’s picture and wrote, “Best wishes always Raq."

After almost 8 years of marriage, the couple got divorced in 2019. Both Ridhi and Raqesh released a joint statement announcing their separation after speculations around them living separately had surfaced. It read, “Yes, we are living separately. … We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Post her divorce, Ridhi had told ETimes, “Besides being married, I have always enjoyed the hustle and bustle of friends dropping and pets as my companion. Suddenly I found myself all alone in a house after my divorce. My brother stays a few floors below and my nephew keeps dropping in. I just had gratitude in my heart and kept praying for better things, which probably helped me battle the tough times. I have now formed a healthy relationship with myself."

Raqesh was one of the first contestants whose name surfaced as one of the participants for Bigg Boss OTT.

