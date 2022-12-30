Ridhi Dogra to Play CBI Officer, Perform Krav Maga in Her Bollywood Debut Lakadbaggha

Actor Ridhi Dogra became a household name with television shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Diya Aur Baati Hum, among others. Over the years, she has been a part of a handful of reality shows as well. And last year, her second web outing with The Married Woman, where she played a homosexual woman, won her heaps of praises. After dabbling in television and the web space, she is now all set to foray into Bollywood.

Her debut film Lakadbaggha is slated for a theatrical release on January 13, 2023 and it will see her essay the role of a CBI officer from Kolkata. Her character is named Akshara D’Souza and she will be performing some stunts in Krav Maga style. She is paired opposite actor Anshuman Jha in Lakadbaggha and it also features actors Milind Soman, Paresh Pahuja and Kharaj Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Talking about her role in her debut Bollywood project, Ridhi says, “Akshara is a tough cop in the world of Lakadbaggha. She has a story running parallel to Arjun played by Anshuman. I call her the grey between the white that is Arjun and black that is Aryan. She stands for her no nonsense, strong work ethics and a connection to her past that compels her to do things the way she does them is the premise of the film.”

Elated to be a part of what is touted to be India’s film on an animal lover vigilante, Ridhi adds, “Lakadbaggha has some serious hand to hand combat action and thrills. The music by Simon Fransquet is one of the heroes of the film and so is the cinematography by French DOP Jean-Marc. It was truly special to be at the premiere in Kolkata at KIFF (Kolkata International Film Festival) and I can’t wait for audiences to watch it.”

Her look from the film was unveiled earlier today and taking to Instagram, Ridhi wrote, “Akshara D’Souza - Dedicated, Devoted, Sleuth. @iridhidogra #Lakadbaggha Trailer Out January 3rd. Action Begins January 13th, 2023 at a Theatre near you.”

But the 38-year-old has more reasons to celebrate. Following her debut in Lakadbaggha, she will be seen in actor Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and actor Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. Sharing her thoughts on the superstars, Ridhi has earlier told DNA, “They are different people, but one quality that is common between them is the humility that they carry. When it comes to craft, work ethics and being on sets, they are very humble. I was amazed by the balance they keep between ‘action’ and ‘cut.’” “The humility factor from them is something that should be learnt. It is something to be remembered,” added the actor, who was recently seen in the second season of Pitchers.

