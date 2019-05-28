English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ridley Scott is Writing and Directing a Third Alien Prequel, Details Inside
Filmmaker Ridley Scott created the sci-fi horror franchise with 1979's 'Alien', which he followed up with three sequels. All the films were headlined by Sigourney Weaver.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has confirmed that a third prequel of highly successful Alien franchise is in the making. The 81-year-old veteran created the sci-fi horror franchise with 1979's Alien, which he followed up with three sequels. All the films were headlined by Sigourney Weaver.
Scott also directed two prequels -- Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) -- featuring English actor Michael Fassbender in the lead.
During an interview with Variety for the 40th anniversary of Alien, the filmmaker shared that he is planning to direct a third prequel, but said the project is still in "script phase".
Looking back at the franchise, Scott said he was not the first choice to direct the first film.
"I was the fourth choice," Scott said, adding that Robert Altman had been offered the movie before him.
He said someone told the producers about his 1977 directorial The Duellists after they approached him for the project.
"They sent me a script and I read it. I loved it. I was in Hollywood within 32 hours. Once I was there, they said 'Look, the budget is hovering just under USD 4 million.' I did 'The Duellists' for USD 850,000, so the figures sounded right to me.
"I said, 'Well, what I will do first is go back (to London), look at this carefully to see if there's anything I need to adjust'," Scott said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Scott also directed two prequels -- Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017) -- featuring English actor Michael Fassbender in the lead.
During an interview with Variety for the 40th anniversary of Alien, the filmmaker shared that he is planning to direct a third prequel, but said the project is still in "script phase".
Looking back at the franchise, Scott said he was not the first choice to direct the first film.
"I was the fourth choice," Scott said, adding that Robert Altman had been offered the movie before him.
He said someone told the producers about his 1977 directorial The Duellists after they approached him for the project.
"They sent me a script and I read it. I loved it. I was in Hollywood within 32 hours. Once I was there, they said 'Look, the budget is hovering just under USD 4 million.' I did 'The Duellists' for USD 850,000, so the figures sounded right to me.
"I said, 'Well, what I will do first is go back (to London), look at this carefully to see if there's anything I need to adjust'," Scott said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results