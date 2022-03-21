Rift Between Manchu Family and Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy? What We Know

Collection King Mohan Babu’s closeness to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been well known, but his recent comments against the government indicated that all is not well between the two families. When Mohan Babu’s son Vishnu Manchu was elected the president of the Movie Artists Association, all of Tollywood believed that the Manchu family’s closeness to the YSR Congress party had a significant role in it. Opposition parties also alleged that the Andhra government collaborated with Vishnu. Even during the conflict between the Telugu film industry and the Andhra government, Vishnu spoke in favour of the government. However, the conflict was later resolved due to the intervention of Chiranjeevi.

Mohan Babu has now alleged that he has been used politically and then abandoned. He said that the person whom he campaigned for has done nothing. It is being interpreted that his remarks are directed towards YSR Congress. Mohan Babu stayed away from politics after NT Rama Rao’s death but later campaigned for YS Jagan after joining the YSR Congress party in 2019.

Mohan Babu, however, recently made it clear that he wasn’t happy with the way the YSRCP government was implementing the fee reimbursement policy. However, Mohan Babu was careful not to name CM YS Jaganin any of his comments, maintaining that the government officials were being misled.

It was speculated that Mohan Babu would be made the chairperson of TTD after YSR came to power. However, that has not happened, and Mohan Babu has repeatedly maintained that he did not wish for any such post but campaigned for YSR because he wanted to see Jagan as the CM.

A few days later, Mohan Babu, along with his family members suddenly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising speculations that he was joining BJP. Mohan Babu has not had a direct meeting with CM Jagan since then.

Even during the recent release of his film Son of India, Mohan Babu announced that he would stay away from politics. Some time ago, Mohan Babu also responded to the arrears owed by his government to his educational institutions. All this has led fans to wonder if the Manchu family and YS family do not share the closeness that they once had.

