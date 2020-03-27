MOVIES

Right Now Those Who Stay at Home are the Only Superstars, Says Akshay Kumar

Reacting to a tweet which said Tiger Shroff is going to be the next superstar with his upcoming releases, Akshay Kumar said that the people who stay home during the lockdown are real superstars.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Tiger Shroff is a promising actor and has the potential to become a superstar, feels Akshay Kumar. However, the Bollywood actor is of the opinion that the label of "superstar" in the current situation can only be given to those people who are staying at home ensuring their and their family's safety.

Akshay's words come at a time when the entire nation is witnessing a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all started when trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted a video where he speaks about how Tiger Shroff is set to be a superstar with his upcoming movies like Rambo, Heropanti and Baaghi 4.

Reacting to his tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Absolutely in agreement with you on this Joginder, @iTIGERSHROFF is going great guns but at this time the one and only superstar is the one who will stay at home ensuring his and his family's safety. Urging each one of you to be a superstar."

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is repeatedly urging citizens to cooperate with the government during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

In a recent video shared on social media, the actor said: "Have some people lost it? Who all are not understanding the meaning of lockdown? Lockdown means you are supposed to stay at home, with your family and not roaming around in the streets. Are you trying to show how brave you are by stepping out? It is not going to help. You will end up landing in the hospital and affect your family as well. Nobody will be safe if you behave in a careless manner."

