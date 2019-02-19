English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Right-wing Outfits Demand Criminal Case Against DJ Marshmello Concert's Organiser
Right-wing outfits protesting against American DJ Marshmello's musical show in Gurugram on Saturday, have demanded the registration of a criminal case against its organiser.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Gurugram: Right-wing outfits protesting against a musical show of American DJ-producer Marshmello in Gurugram on Saturday, have demanded the registration of a criminal case against its organiser.
Submitting a memorandum in this regard to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (north) Sanjeev Singla on Monday, members of these outfits said that it was wrong for the company to organise a musical show for enjoyment and raising funds when the entire country was mourning the death of 49 CRPF troopers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.
"Musical shows are meant for celebration, not when there is sadness across the country. This is not acceptable," said Rajiv Mittal of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal.
Members of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, Hindu Sena and Shiv Sena had on Saturday threatened to disrupt the show if it was not cancelled.
However, they could not do so following heavy police deployment at the venue.
Submitting a memorandum in this regard to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (north) Sanjeev Singla on Monday, members of these outfits said that it was wrong for the company to organise a musical show for enjoyment and raising funds when the entire country was mourning the death of 49 CRPF troopers in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday.
"Musical shows are meant for celebration, not when there is sadness across the country. This is not acceptable," said Rajiv Mittal of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Kranti Dal.
Members of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Hindu Kranti Dal, Hindu Jagran Manch, Hindu Sena and Shiv Sena had on Saturday threatened to disrupt the show if it was not cancelled.
However, they could not do so following heavy police deployment at the venue.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rana Daggubati Shares an Emotional Post on Grandfather D Ramanaidu's Death Anniversary
- Cardi B Slammed For Posting Provocative Video on Social Media
- Unable to Hold Herself Back, Neha Kakkar Once Again Breaks Down on the Sets of Reality Show
- Update: Ponty Singh’s 19-Year Old Nephew Rams Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV in Delhi, 1 Killed
- Government Can Approve Rs 5500 Crore Under FAME-II Scheme This Month to Boost Electric Vehicle Sales
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results