Rihanna Accused of Cultural Appropriation as White Models Wear Braids at Savage X Fenty Show

International singer-actress Rihanna has come under fire for allegedly indulging in cultural appropriation after non-black models in her recent Savage X Fenty fashion show appeared wearing braids which are associated with black culture.

The 33-year-old premiered the third Savage X Fenty fashion show on Amazon Prime Video in which supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Emily Rajatkowski, Adriana Lima and actress Vanesa Hudgens walked the ramp wearing the brand’s lingerie collection.

The Savage X Fenty Vol. 3, however, sparked an internet debate after Rajatkowski and Hudgens were shown wearing their hair in braids. Social media users and some experts as well accused Rihanna of cultural appropriation. People were irked with the styling of the models’ hair, as braids are identified as an important part of the Black community’s culture.

Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens looking incredible for Savage x Fenty 😍 #new pic.twitter.com/VfffuQcdPd— CelebAddicted 🌹 (@celebxaddicted) September 24, 2021

excited for savage fenty show but who thought it was a good idea to give emily ratajkowski braids— jords (@ohmyjordy) September 21, 2021

I love the fenty show but I think we deserved a trigger warning for seeing this many white women in braids— Dylan Ali (@dylanali_) September 24, 2021

Comedian and television writer, Raina Morris, also took exception to the braids put on by the models. “I wish I could write something as funny as Rihanna putting all these white girls in braids for the fenty show,” she tweeted.

The author of My Beautiful Black Hair, St Clair Detrik-Jules said it felt exhausting that the makers of Rihanna’s show fashioned white models with distinctively Black braids. “We’ve been making some headway with educating non-Black women about how deep our connections are to our hair — yet here come the producers wilfully ignoring all the easily accessible information online explaining what cultural appropriation is and why it’s harmful,” she was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Detrick-Jules added that braids, which are reflective of the Black culture, originated in Africa around 3500 years ago.

Singer Justin Beiber was also criticised earlier this year when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram in a cornrows hairstyle.

After the backlash, the 27-year-old shaved his head and posted the picture of his clean cut with wife Hailey Beiber.

