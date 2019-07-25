Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rihanna 'Almost Dropped' Her Phone Seeing Doppelganger's Pic, Priyanka Chopra Goes Wow

Rihanna shared a picture of her six-year old doppelganger on Instagram. See amazing moment here.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:03 AM IST
Image of Rihanna and Doppelgänger, courtesy of Instagram
Actress, beautyline owner and singer-songwriter Rihanna met her doppelganger on Instagram and shared the latter's photo on her account. Her 73.4 million followers also were quite shocked to see the resemblance between the two faces and could not help but gasp for breath-- "2 Rihannas. Life is great," commented a user.

Sharing her lookalike's pic, Rihanna wrote, "Almost drop my phone. how?"

almost drop my phone. how?

Fans of the Guava Island actress replied to the moment with warmth and affection. One user commented, "Just pure natural beauty," on the pic, another one wrote, "Mini rihanna."

Snoop Dogg commented on Rihanna's Instagram, "When did u have a baby," while Priyanka Chopra liked the post and wrote "Wow?!" (via elle.com)

During an interview Rihanna had explained how she balances her different jobs at a time. She told interviewmagazine.com, "It’s the reason why an album isn’t being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."

About her new album she added, "I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out."

