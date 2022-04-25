Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Their First Public Appearance After His Release from Jail

Pop singer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their first public appearance after the hip hop star’s arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred in November last year. The couple were seen dining at a Los Angeles restaurant with an intimate group of family and close friends. This also marks the star couple’s first appearance after A$AP Rocky’s cheating rumours lit up the internet, according to Page Six.

The couple went all out when it came to their outfits. Mother-to-be Rihanna pulled up in a black lace bra which she chose to layer with a white shirt and a black jacket. The singer opted for a pair of sparkly silver-striped shorts while her baby bump looked absolutely gorgeous. She opted for a shiny necklace, silver and black heels and a matching silver bag while her long hair fell over her shoulder. Her rapper boyfriend wore a grey hoodie with white floral detailing and jeans that mirrored the same. A$AP Rocky completed his outfit with some bling bracelets and necklaces, he also wore a flashy belt and a watch that complemented the grey ensemble.

As reported by People, the duo went on a “happy and relaxed” dinner date with a close group of friends at Giorgio Baldi, a popular celebrity haunt in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday. A source had told them, “It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate. They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.” Some reports even suggested that the gathering might be a baby shower for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s first child together.

Rocky was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after he arrived a few days ago from a vacation with Rihanna from Barbados. Rocky was halted and put in handcuffs upon his return. He was released from jail a few hours after the arrest with a bail of USD 550,000. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon that had been allegedly used in a shooting on the 6th of November, 2021.

While Rihanna turned up the heat with her maternity shoot for Vogue, the Internet was rife with rumours that Rocky had cheated on her with Fenty shoes designer, Anima Muaddi who took to her Instagram story to slam the rumours while memes began to proliferate. The source later came out and apologised for the false information.

