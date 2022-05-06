Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Tie The Knot, Share a Kiss In Rapper’s New D.M.B. Music Video; Watch

After much anticipation, A$AP Rocky on Thursday released his new single D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch), featuring Rihanna, and sent the internet into a tizzy. The song’s video has kept the fans on their toes for a long time, since Rihanna and Rocky’s current romance, was reported to be in it. Fans were also eager for D.M.B. as the music video marks Rocky’s directorial debut.

The four-minute-fifty-two second video is a tribute to a “ghetto love tale" in which RiRi and Rocky play the roles of a ride-or-die couple who support each other through all the trials and tribulations of life, especially with Rocky’s character and his frequent arrests and bails. The video ends with two staging a wedding where the rapper asked for the Love The Way You Lie singer’s hand with his grills that said, “Marry Me?" Keeping on theme, Rihanna, the bride dressed in a fabulous red gown replied in grills, “I Do."

The video sees Rihanna rocking several over-the-top outfits as she added the necessary glamour to their love story. Walking head-to-head, Rocky also displays his A-game with his chic style in the video. For those unversed, the couple is expecting a baby together. They announced the happy news in early January this year since Rihanna has been in the headlines for her iconic maternity fashion as she broke all stereotypes and restrictions a child-bearing mother has to endure.

The video follows a red theme as in different shots we see Rocky donning a red cap and Rihanna finally wearing the red wedding gown. It has a happily ever after ending as it captures the two tying the knot.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky has been in the headlines for different reasons. As per a report by Pinkvilla, a rumour took over the internet and alleged that the rapper had cheated on Rihanna while she was pregnant though later the allegations were proved false by the second accused party, Amina Muaddi, who denied all such rumours

