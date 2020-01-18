Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Have Broken up After 3 Years of Dating: Report

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had kept their relationship very secretive since they reportedly began dating in January 2017. Now, sources say that they have broken up.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Have Broken up After 3 Years of Dating: Report
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel (R)

Pop-artist Rihanna has reportedly broken up with her businessman boyfriend Hassan Jameel, whom she started dating in January 2017. Jameel's family has dealership rights to Toyota cars, reports The Sun. Rihanna had kept her relationship with Jameel mostly private, apart from talking about it a little in a couple of interviews, and reports say that they have broke up quietly. Confirmation as to who broke up with whom was also not available owing to the secretive nature of the former couple's relationship.

However, a source did confirm to Us Weekly that Rihanna and Jameel have indeed broken up. The website also reported that Rihanna's mother Monica Braithwaite had met Jameel for dinner in August 2019 and eye-witnesses said that "they were there for a good few hours of the night until dark." However, now the duo has reportedly separated and gone their ways.

On the work front, it was reported in December 2018 that Rihanna's documentary has been reportedly sold to Amazon for a whopping USD 25 million (Rs 177.60 crore).

The untitled documentary is dubbed an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world's most well-known pop artists.

With unparalleled access into the singer's life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the documentary offers private insights into Rihanna's personality, sense of humour, work ethic, family and love.

(With inputs from IANS)

