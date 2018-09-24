English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rihanna Appointed Special Ambassador for Barbados, Everyone Honoured
Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Caribbean island country, RiRi has been one of Barbados's cultural ambassadors since 2008.
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters
Loading...
Singer, actress, designer, fashion icon, makeup mogul: Rihanna is adding another job title to her resumé. The singer has been appointed to a new government position in her native country, Barbados. She is now Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, the Barbados government announced on Friday, September 21.
Rihanna will be responsible for "promoting education, tourism and investment for the island," said the official statement, which referrered to the singer as Ambassador Fenty. Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Caribbean island country, RiRi has been one of Barbados's cultural ambassadors since 2008.
Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said her government was honored to confer the honor on the singer. "Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education."
Rihanna said in a statement that she "couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility," she said, adding, "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."
Rihanna will be responsible for "promoting education, tourism and investment for the island," said the official statement, which referrered to the singer as Ambassador Fenty. Born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in the Caribbean island country, RiRi has been one of Barbados's cultural ambassadors since 2008.
Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said her government was honored to confer the honor on the singer. "Rihanna has a deep love for this country and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education."
Rihanna said in a statement that she "couldn't be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country. Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I'm ready and excited to take on the responsibility," she said, adding, "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...