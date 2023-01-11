Rihanna Congratulates RRR Team for Naatu Naatu Song's Win at the Golden Globes 2023, Watch

It is a historic day for the Indian film industry. SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made the nation proud by winning the country’s first Golden Globe Award at the 80th edition of the prestigious ceremony. RRR's Naatu Naatu took home the Best Original Song trophy but lost to Argentina, 1985 from Argentina in the Best Non-English Language Film category. The team behind the magnum opus, including lead stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani, attended the awards on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning in India) in Los Angeles. Now, among the videos and pictures from the ceremony trending on social media, one featuring singer Rihanna congratulating team RRR is winning the internet.

For those who don’t know, Rihanna’s song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was also nominated for Best Song along with Naatu Naatu. In a clip shared by a fan page dedicated to the singer, she and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are seen passing by the table where Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and MM Keeravani are sitting with their spouses. She stops for a few seconds to congratulate the team on their historic win before moving ahead while waving at them. Rihanna opted for a black velvet dress and a matching heavy stole from the shelves of Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She accessorised her look with a Cartier diamond necklace and earrings.

The fan page, while sharing the video, captioned it: “Rihanna congratulated the ‘RRR’ table on their Best Original Song win for Naatu Naatu.”

.@rihanna congratulated the ‘RRR’ table on their Best Original Song win for "Naatu Naatu". #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vJkkBZhRWf — FentyStats (@FentyStats) January 11, 2023

Apart from Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, other songs competing with Naatu Naatu in the Best Song category were Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

The winner for the award was announced by Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. MM Keeravani, dressed in a traditional black outfit, dedicated a heartwarming speech to his wife Srivalli, his cousin and director Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, as well as lyricist Chandrabose, among others.

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! #NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

RRR song Naatu Naatu has also made it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist. The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 11.

