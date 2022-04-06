Rihanna Debuts on Forbes Billionaires List with USD 1.7 bn Net Worth, Fans in Shock

Forbes has released its annual list of billionaires, and some of the renowned entrepreneurs and artists have made the cut. Among these are singer Rihanna, and Melinda French Gates. Rihanna, 37, who is known for her musical hits, entered the list for the first time, all thanks to the success of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line.

With a net worth of $1.7 billion, Rihanna has become the first billionaire of her home country, Barbados. On this year’s list, the singer has been ranked 1,729. Rihanna is one of several celebrities on the Forbes list along with musicians Jay-Z and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Tyler Perry, and Peter Jackson, who is also making his billionaire debut.

Rihanna and Melinda French Gates are two of the newcomers to the #ForbesBillionaires list: https://t.co/9J8Rbj46w9 pic.twitter.com/Vgdql7Tkvp— Forbes (@Forbes) April 5, 2022

The internet cannot keep calm about the news that Rihanna, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has made it to the Forbes list of billionaires. “Rihanna is a billionaire? With a b? Damn!," a user wrote, while another praised the musician’s journey, calling it “most inspiring in recent memory."

Rihanna Robyn Fenty , The Hero of Barbados debuts at the Forbes Billionaire's annual list. congratulations Queen👑. pic.twitter.com/UBJuaXAqPz— unapologetic Navy ⚓ (@Myles_fenty22) April 6, 2022

Drawing a comparison between Rihanna and Melinda, a user tweeted, “That’s cool. I know how Rihanna earned her money, selling millions of records, playing concerts all over the world, and so on. How did Melinda make her billions?"

Melinda’s divorce from Bill Gates made her net worth USD 6.2 billion, following which she made it to the billionaires' list for the first time this year.

This year, billionaires came from around 34 different countries, with China producing the maximum new billionaires at 62. The second-highest newcomers, 50, were posted by the US, while India ranked third on the list with 29 new billionaires. Amongst the incoming 236 billionaires on the Forbes list this year, only 33 are women of which only 11 are considered self-made.

