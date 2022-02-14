Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump With A$AP by Her Side at Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin Photocall

Popstar Rihanna has been in the news for almost a month after the pictures of her flaunting baby bump surfaced on social media. Her photographs have been viral all over the internet. And now the Grammy award winner continued to ace her pregnancy style in a Friday night Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Photocall. The photocall was held in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old singer was joined by her boyfriend and baby’s father rapper A$AP Rocky. The duo looked adorable together as A$AP embraced Rihanna’s baby bump. They posed for the camera showcasing their modelling skills. Rihanna and A$AP felt not at all shy displaying affection in front of the camera as she gave him an adorable hug. Rihanna was brimming with happiness during the hug.

Rihanna looked resplendent in a shining sequin ensemble. She completed her look with a collection of dazzling jewels which included large drop earrings. She had also worn a glimmering violet and silver bracelet. Rihanna also adored her fingers with silver rings. She preferred silver and violet coloured pants. She applied a tint of nude polish on fingers and a white pedicure on toes. As for A$AP, he looked dashing in a Louis Vuitton Jacket and a colour coordinated shirt underneath. He also looked every inch smart wearing denim jeans and green sneakers.

Rihanna and A$AP announced their first baby on January 31. They were clicked walking in the rapper’s home neighbourhood of Harlem in New York City. The singer was then photographed in an $8,000 chanel coat.

Rihanna and A$AP know and have been performing together since 2010. The duo confirmed in November 2020 that they were dating. The couple even went to Rihanna’s native house in Barbados. A$AP has spent Christmas with Rihanna’s family. Rihanna and A$AP started seeing each other after the singer’s breakup from her ex-boyfriend Hassan Jameel.

