Rihanna Has No Time to Make Music

Singer Rihanna has apologised to her fans, saying she won't be able to release a new album any time soon because she is focusing on her fashion and cosmetics business.

In an interview to "The List", Rihanna, who hasn't released an album since 2016, said that her fans, nicknamed the Navy, will have to wait for a bit, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry," she said.

Rihanna's fashion, lingerie and cosmetics empire is estimated around 486 million pounds.

Also read : https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/rihanna-wants-women-to-feel-sexiest-in-her-latest-collection-2306025.html

The star made it clear that music is in the pipeline.

"I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.