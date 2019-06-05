Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rihanna is Now World's Richest Female Musician, Rents an Entire Island to Record New Album

Rihanna has been named the world’s richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 5, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rihanna is Now World's Richest Female Musician, Rents an Entire Island to Record New Album
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ ANGELA WEISS
Loading...

Pop sensation Rihanna has reportedly rented an island in Essex to record her new album.

According to a source to The Mirror, the 31-year-old has been renting a state-of-the-art studio on Osea Island replete with its own gym, cinema and pool as well as cottages for her entourage.

The source further told The Mirror that Rihanna invited family to spend time with her while she works and that she had few stints in the studio since her last album.

The source added, "She’s been really focused on her makeup, clothing and lingerie lines."

The news comes fresh after Rihanna stunned fans by revealing that she had secretly been living in London for a year and was enjoying the anonymity that came with it.

Notably, Osea Island houses the Miloco Studios, which has, over the years, been used as a private space for musicians to work and can only be reached twice a day for four hours at a time thanks to tidal waves.

According to The Mirror, Osea Island costs £20,000 to rent per day.

Notably, Rihanna topped Forbes' annual list of America's Richest Self-Made Women for 2019 as the highest paid woman in the music industry, estimating her worth to be USD 600 million. The Barbados native has amassed her wealth in large part from her Fenty Beauty line, which she launched in 2017. The icon is worth USD 600 million, Forbes reported on Tuesday, putting her ahead of Madonna (USD 570 million), Celine Dion (USD 450 million) and Beyonce (USD 400 million).

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram