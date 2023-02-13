Rihanna Is Pregnant With Second Child, Reveals Baby Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage of the Super Bowl with a career-spanning medley of pop hits on February 12. But, all the limelight was taken by her baby bump. During her performance, Rihanna cradled her midsection several times steering up her pregnancy speculations. In addition, the pop singer kept things relatively straight for her Super Bowl Halftime performance. She executed a quick-cut set, with some of her all-time favourite hits, while soaring high above the State Farm field in Glendale, Ariz. Rihanna’s moves were calm, letting dozens of male dancers in baggy white hazmat-style suits do the heavy lifting. There were no special guests, except that bump.

Clearing the air, a representative for the singer has now confirmed to Variety that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

Ending her five-year performance hiatus, Rihanna appeared in the stadium mid-air on a floating stage. She opted for an all-red ensemble which included a molded latex bustier, a belt below her baby bump, and a baggy jumpsuit to top it off. Her makeup was on point with the red lips and bold dramatic eyes being in the limelight.

She performed her chartbusters like “Where Have You Been", “Only Girl (In the World)" and the time-tested “We Found Love." With a sea of dancers performing acrobatics, the list of songs also had “Rude Boy," “Bitch Better Have My Money," “Work" and “All of the Lights.” There was no chance she could miss setting the stage on fire with “Wild Thoughts" and “Run This Town.” To round off the show, Rihanna opted for two of her super special hits, “Umbrella" and “Diamonds.”

There were no other special guests to help her perform as Rihanna took charge of the show. She also had one viral moment where the singer, in the middle of her performance, touched up her makeup giving some out–of–the–box promotion to her makeup brand, Fenty.

Last year, in May, the 34-year-old welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The entertainment and fashion mogul gave birth to a boy on May 13 in Los Angeles.

