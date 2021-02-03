Rihanna, Lilly Singh and Other International Celebs Draw Attention Towards Farmers' Protests in India

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic)." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh also tweeted in support of protesting farmers as she wrote on social media, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED (sic)."

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India (sic)."

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

The protesting farmers have peacefully gathered at various borders of Delhi-NCR. But they left behind a trail of vandalism, violence, holliganism on Republic Day as they hoisted their flags at Red Fort, then clashed with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.