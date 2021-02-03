News18 Logo

Rihanna, Lilly Singh and Other International Celebs Draw Attention Towards Farmers' Protests in India
1-MIN READ

Rihanna, Lilly Singh and Other International Celebs Draw Attention Towards Farmers' Protests in India

Rihanna (L), Lilly Singh

Rihanna (L), Lilly Singh

International celebrities like Rihanna and Lilly Singh have shown support for agitating farmers in India.

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India. On Tuesday, Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest (sic)." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

Read: Kangana Faces Heavy Social Media Backlash for Countering Rihanna's Support to Agitating Farmers

Meanwhile, Lilly Singh also tweeted in support of protesting farmers as she wrote on social media, "Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED (sic)."

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg wrote, "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India (sic)."

The protesting farmers have peacefully gathered at various borders of Delhi-NCR. But they left behind a trail of vandalism, violence, holliganism on Republic Day as they hoisted their flags at Red Fort, then clashed with the police personnel in several parts of the national capital.


