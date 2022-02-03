Rihanna Lovingly Looks At Her Baby Bump In First Pregnancy Pic On Instagram; Gigi Hadid Gets Emotional

International singer Rihanna stunned fans by announcing her pregnancy earlier this week. The Umbrella hitmaker stepped out with ASAP Rocky to announce that they are expecting their first baby together. On Thursday, Rihanna shared a new picture of her baby bump, marking her first post featuring the baby bump on Instagram. The post also featured previously released pictures of the couple announcing the pregnancy.

In the first picture, Rihanna lovingly gazed at her baby bump while her picture was being taken. The singer was seen pulling up her orange jersey and putting her baby bump on full display. She tied up her long curls into a semi-bun, with a few strands covering her face. She was also seen wearing a pair of orange leather gloves.

Rihanna appeared to have taken the picture at her home. However, People noted that the picture seems to be taken on the same day as Rihanna stepped out to grab dinner for ASAP Rocky who was working on his new music. The other pictures featured Rihanna and ASAP Rocky posing together for a pregnancy photo shoot. In the pictures, Rihanna was seen wearing a pink coat with a pair of denim pants and showed her pregnant bump.

Sharing the pictures, Rihanna said, “How the gang pulled up to black history month." Gigi Hadid, the supermodel and a mother-of-one, took to the comments section and showered Rihanna with love. She wrote, " three angels “. Nicki Minaj dropped a string of heart emojis to show her support. An excited Lizzo wrote, “LETS GOOOOOOO ❤️". Cara Delevingne also dropped heart emojis.

Fans too showered the momma-to-be with love. “I could cry, I’m so happy Congratulations," a fan wrote. “This about to become the most liked pic of all time," added another. “Baby Fenty is on the way y’all! Finally!" a third fan commented. A fan also requested Rihanna to share maternity pictures.

A source told People that Rihanna is embracing all the changes her body is experiencing during pregnancy. “She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty," a source said.

