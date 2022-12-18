Rihanna Reveals Face of Her And ASAP Rocky's Son for 1st Time, Makes Fans Emotional

Rihanna was hacked – by her adorable kiddo. The musician and entrepreneur welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky in May of this year. The couple has not yet announced the baby’s name, and in the months since the birth, the two have refrained from posting any images of their newborn on social media.

But on Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of what appears to be their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform. “Hacked,” she wrote in the caption.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son in Malibu pic.twitter.com/2d0eyzIoHZ— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) December 17, 2022

idk where rocky’s genes went cause rihanna’s baby looks EXACTLY like her dad pic.twitter.com/dLyeoQ4WBj— hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) December 17, 2022

The 45-second video shows a giggling baby in a car seat. “You’re trying to get mommy’s phone?” Rihanna is heard saying as the baby reaches for the phone. The baby holds her phone and babbles – and then tries to put the phone in its mouth.

In 2020, Rihanna told British Vogue that her 10-year plan included multiple children. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ‘em,” she said at the time. “The only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their relationship in November, 2021. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on Rihanna but they were later found to be untrue, as per Page Six.

