Rihanna Reveals She Wants Three or Four Kids Before Decade Ends

Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade.

The S&M hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants "three or four" kids by 2030, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that she's more than capable of being a single mother.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...,'. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

"That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

Rihanna also addressed her highly anticipated studio album, which fans have been demanding she releases since 2018. When asked about it, Rihanna said, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” she said, adding, “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

“I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out.”

Assuring that one of the dominant genres will be reggae, she said, “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

