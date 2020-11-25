Rihanna Roped in for Black Panther 2 by Marvel Studios?

One of the blockbuster movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther is going to have its sequel soon. However, there is no news on how the makers will deal with lead actor Chadwick Boseman's death that happened in August this year. But fans expect Shuri, T'Challa's sister, played by Letitia Wright, to take over the mantle of Black Panther.

Marvel fans are even expecting new faces like popstar and beauty line owner Rihanna to make an appearance in the movie. Netizens are posting their Google search results for the upcoming "Black Panther 2 cast," on twitter, which reveals Rihanna to be one of the choices among some of the cast members from the first film.

The original movie that came out in 2018 starred Lupita Nyong'o, Wright, Angela Bassett, and Winston Duke. However, the movie's IMDb page doesn't list Rihanna in the cast list, though the project is still under pre-production stages.

RIHANNA WILL BE FEATURED ON BLACK PANTHER II. pic.twitter.com/DXnQNHd5Yd — badgalriri 🍥 (@badgaIririh) November 22, 2020

According to Google, Rihanna will be part of 'Black Panther 2' cast pic.twitter.com/USmG8mJdVr — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) November 23, 2020

Rihanna has neither confirmed nor denied her role in the upcoming film. According to Deadline, the film's production timeline is six months which might be too much for the busy entrepreneur. RiRi's fans are waiting impatiently for her new album, as she has been keeping busy with her own skincare line, in addition to her beauty brand.

Last month, Rihanna also released a fashion show for her lingerie and loungewear collection, Savage x Fenty on Amazon Prime. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy winner best known for her music. The 32-year-old singer took some time over the years to step into the acting realm of the silver screen. She last starred in the 2019 film Guava Island alongside Childish Gambino.

can rihanna get back to making music before i give up on everything ever — c8lyn 😎 (@caitlynrae) November 23, 2020

Marvel's Black Panther II is set to be released in 2021 and is part of Marvel's Phase Five roster. The movie joins sequels like Captain Marvel 2, Ant-Man 3, a new Fantastic Four film, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali's take on Blade, and volume three of Guardians of the Galaxy.