Rihanna To Debut Black Panther Wakanda Forever Single On This Date; RiRi Fans React

Rumours are doing the rounds for a few days now suggesting that Rihanna could be releasing her new single as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The rumours have now been confirmed by Marvel Studios that RiRi is indeed dishing out a track and if reports are to be believed, the song is likely to drop this weekend.

The international studio teased the arrival of the song on Wednesday (IST) via an Instagram post. Marvel dropped an audio-less post with the alphabet ‘R’ appearing on the screen. The post also featured the date October 28, 2022, confirming the release date of the track. While fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that they were hinting at Rihanna’s track in the film, the singer fuelled rumours by dropping the emojis, “🙅🏾‍♀️❤️” in the comments section of the post.

Fans are thrilled about the song and Rihanna’s comeback. “Rihanna will shake the whole music industry!” a comment read. “RiRi is back,” declared another.

NEW RIHANNA LETS GOOOO — J•W• (@JWMoneyCalling) October 26, 2022

I SURVIVED THE RIHANNA DROUGHT pic.twitter.com/i5ADThcAQ5 — Basilius Targaryen (@VasilIliev21) October 26, 2022

YALL KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS..!!!✨‼️ pic.twitter.com/8YPfjrDyqf — Charles (@Charles24479147) October 26, 2022

So far, two trailers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever aka Black Panther 2 have dropped, teasing life after King T’Challa’s death and a few new faces that will be making a Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

The recent trailer featured Wakanda offering prayers and hosting a special ceremony in memory of King T’Challa. While the trailer began by remembering the past, it ended with hinting about the future. Although a short glimpse, it seems like Shuri dons the suit of Black Panther and will be seen taking the lead when things go south in Wakanda.

Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.

