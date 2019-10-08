Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rihanna to Release 500-page Visual Autobiography on Her Life

Titled "Rihanna", the around 500-page book, will contain over 1,000 photographs, many of which have not been published before, along with a poster and other inserts.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rihanna to Release 500-page Visual Autobiography on Her Life
A file photo of Rihanna/Reuters

Singer-actor Rihanna is coming up with her "visual" autobiography, which will follow her life in photos, right from her childhood in Barbados to the present.

Titled "Rihanna", the around 500-page book, will contain over 1,000 photographs, many of which have not been published before, along with a poster and other inserts.

According to Variety, the book, published by Phaidon, will be presented in a black carrying case.

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody," Rihanna said.

Phaidon's CEO, Keith Fox, said the publishing house is excited and proud to publish the book by "this extremely talented and influential woman".

"Rihanna is such an important and ground-breaking artist, style icon, and entrepreneur and we are looking forward to sharing her fascinating life with a larger audience," Fox said.

"Rihanna" will hit the bookshelves on October 24 for USD 150.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram