Rihanna to Release 500-page Visual Autobiography on Her Life

Singer-actor Rihanna is coming up with her "visual" autobiography, which will follow her life in photos, right from her childhood in Barbados to the present.

Titled "Rihanna", the around 500-page book, will contain over 1,000 photographs, many of which have not been published before, along with a poster and other inserts.

According to Variety, the book, published by Phaidon, will be presented in a black carrying case.

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody," Rihanna said.

Phaidon's CEO, Keith Fox, said the publishing house is excited and proud to publish the book by "this extremely talented and influential woman".

"Rihanna is such an important and ground-breaking artist, style icon, and entrepreneur and we are looking forward to sharing her fascinating life with a larger audience," Fox said.

"Rihanna" will hit the bookshelves on October 24 for USD 150.

