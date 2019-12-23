Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rihanna Treats Fans with Upcoming Album R9 Update, Shares Puppy Meme

A few days ago before Christmas, Rihanna teased her fans on Instagram with an update about her new album.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 23, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rihanna Treats Fans with Upcoming Album R9 Update, Shares Puppy Meme
Singer Rihanna during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England. (Image: AP)

It has been almost a year that Rihanna’s fans are awaiting her comeback. A few days ago before Christmas, Rihanna teased her fans on Instagram with an update about her new album. In the video posted by her, a dog can be seen bobbing its head to the song "Jump Around" by House of Pain. She dropped a subtle hint about her upcoming album, captioning it, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

For the unversed, R9 is the title of Rihanna's next album, which she's been hinting at for a while now. Her last album Anti was launched almost four years back. Ever since, Rihanna has been keeping busy with her other projects, including her multimillion-dollar makeup line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

R9 will be the singer’s ninth studio album. Back in October, she spoke to Vogue about the upcoming album and said, “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae but you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

She added, “Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It's always the same high.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram