Rihanna Treats Fans with Upcoming Album R9 Update, Shares Puppy Meme

It has been almost a year that Rihanna’s fans are awaiting her comeback. A few days ago before Christmas, Rihanna teased her fans on Instagram with an update about her new album. In the video posted by her, a dog can be seen bobbing its head to the song "Jump Around" by House of Pain. She dropped a subtle hint about her upcoming album, captioning it, “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”

For the unversed, R9 is the title of Rihanna's next album, which she's been hinting at for a while now. Her last album Anti was launched almost four years back. Ever since, Rihanna has been keeping busy with her other projects, including her multimillion-dollar makeup line Fenty Beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

R9 will be the singer’s ninth studio album. Back in October, she spoke to Vogue about the upcoming album and said, “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae but you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

She added, “Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It's always the same high.”

