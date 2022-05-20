Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With Boyfriend ASAP Rocky; Ex Chris Brown Congratulates Singer

Singer Rihanna welcomed her first child with her partner ASAP Rocky. The couple has reportedly welcomed a baby boy. Rihanna is yet to officially announce the birth of her baby.

Rihanna’s baby boy was born on May 13, according to a report in TMZ. Rihanna was last spotted in public on May 9 in Los Angeles over Mother’s Day weekend when she and Rocky stepped out for a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi.

Meanwhile, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend Chris Brown congratulated her on the birth of her baby boy. “Congratulations,” the rapper, 33, wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, shortly after news broke of the baby’s arrival. The rapper included a red heart, a pregnant woman, and praying hands emoji.

Earlier this month, ASAP Rocky released his new single D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch), featuring Rihanna, and sent the internet into a tizzy. The four-minute-fifty-two second video is a tribute to a “ghetto love tale” in which RiRi and Rocky play the roles of a ride-or-die couple who support each other through all the trials and tribulations of life, especially with Rocky’s character and his frequent arrests and bails. The video ends with two staging a wedding where the rapper asked for the Love The Way You Lie singer’s hand with his grills that said, “Marry Me?” Keeping on theme, Rihanna, the bride dressed in a fabulous red gown replied in grills, “I Do.”

It was back in January when the couple announced they were expecting with an NYC photoshoot.

Ahead of their baby’s arrival, Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue magazine’s May issue where she discussed Rocky getting out of the “friend zone,” the moment she and the rapper “became my family,” and how she learned that she was pregnant.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she said in the cover story published on April 12. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

