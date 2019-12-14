Take the pledge to vote

Rihanna's Documentary Reportedly Sold for Rs 2.5 Crores to Amazon Prime

A documentary on the life of singer, actress and beauty mogul Rihanna has reportedly been sold to Amazon for a sum of 2.5 crores.

IANS

December 14, 2019
Rihanna's Documentary Reportedly Sold for Rs 2.5 Crores to Amazon Prime
File photo of singer Rihanna.

Singer Rihanna's documentary has been reportedly sold to Amazon for a whopping USD 25 million, i.e. 2.5 crores. Sources say Amazon paid $25 million for the untitled film's rights in a move that reflects last week's USD 25 million Apple TV+ deal for a Billie Eilish documentary directed by and produced in collaboration with Eilish's label, Interscope Records.

Amazon declined to comment, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The untitled documentary, which director Peter Berg began working on years ago, is dubbed an unfiltered look into Rihanna's life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world's most well-known pop artists.

With unparalleled access to the singer's life and more than 1,200 hours of footage, the documentary offers private insights into Rihanna's personality, sense of humour, work ethic, family and love.

Berg and Rihanna have worked together previously on Universal's Battleship. Berg previously gave details about the under-wraps project -- "That was a fun change of pace... to go travel with Rihanna around Europe, and Rihanna is surrounded by girls. We were in Nice (France).

"She was going to do a concert on Bastille Day. And that truck driver who killed all those people plowed through them right in front of our hotel. So even in me trying to do something light, I had a very, very front-row seat to something that horrific."

The director was also all praise for his documentary muse. ‘I think she’s an extraordinary young woman and it really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes into making her this talent that she is. ‘The work ethic, the talent, luck, the hustle, the vision,’ he told Hollywood Reporter.

