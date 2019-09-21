Take the pledge to vote

Rihanna's Fans Furious After Chris Brown Flirts With Her

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown's comment on his former girlfriend and singer Rihanna's recent photograph has many of her fans fuming.

IANS

Updated:September 21, 2019, 6:23 PM IST
Rihanna's Fans Furious After Chris Brown Flirts With Her
File photo of singer Rihanna. (REUTERS)
American singer-songwriter Chris Brown's comment on his former girlfriend and singer Rihanna's recent photograph has many of her fans fuming.

Brown and Rihanna broke up for good following their 2009 domestic violence incident, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Brown left flirty comments on a racy picture that Rihanna posted on her social media account on September 20. In the image, the Umbrella hitmaker rocked black lace brassier and underwear from her Savage X Fenty line while lying on a bed, flaunting her derriere.

Brown left not just one, but three comments lusting over the photo.

"I wanna be the lamp," he wrote, referring to a bed lamp placed near Rihanna's hand in the image. He also commented with the blushing and sly emojis.

be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com

It didn't take long for Rihanna's followers to notice his move. While some people have apparently put the past behind and asked Rihanna to give him another chance, many others still haven't forgiven him for the battery case.

"Can he leave alone the women he abused?" one wrote.

Another asked: "Why isn't he blocked?"

A third user reminded Brown that she's out of his league now. "Boy you can't afford her anymore bye."

A user called Brown "creepy as hell."

Some even defended Brown: "Dang y'all going in wayyy too hard on @chrisbrownofficial . Rihanna has forgiven him cause hello they did become friends and make a song together. If she isn't blocking him, then y'all need to get out his a**."

Rihanna has been dating Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel since 2017, while Brown has been romantically linked to several women, including Ammika Harris, who is rumoured to be pregnant with his child.

